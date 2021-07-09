Police in Minneapolis-area fatal freeway shooting seek help

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police searching for a suspect in a suburban Minneapolis freeway shooting that killed a man driving his teenage son home from a baseball game appealed to the public for help Friday, seeking potential dashcam video and offering a reward in the case.

Plymouth police Chief Erik Fadden said detectives are working through traffic camera footage for the area of Tuesday night's shooting, but rain that evening meant most of the video was poor quality.

Jay Harrison Boughton, 56, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Police said a gunman in an SUV shot Boughton after an apparent traffic altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth, a northwestern suburb.

Fadden said he wouldn't describe the shooting as an apparent road rage incident, saying police aren't sure exactly what happened. He said Boughton and his son were “simply driving” when someone came up behind them quickly, and some sort of “very minor” traffic altercation “escalated quickly.”

“It was simply a senseless act by someone that we will find,” he said.