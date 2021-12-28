Police in Scandia searching for stolen street decorations

SCANDIA, Minn. (AP) — Police in a St. Paul suburb are searching for stolen street decorations.

Scandia Mayor Christine Maefsky told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Monday that on Dec. 22 someone made off with seven giant snowflake decorations the city hung on lampposts.

The town originally bought 42 of the ornaments at a cost of $100 each. The decorations hang 11 feet above the ground, suggesting the thief — or thieves — were highly motivated.

“You'd have to stand in the bed of a pickup or on a small ladder,” Maefsky said.

The thefts have left her town a little less merry this year, the mayor said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Paul Pioneer Press.

