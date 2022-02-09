 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Male shot, critically wounded in north Minneapolis

Authorities say gunfire  in north Minneapolis left one person with life-threatening wounds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say gunfire early Wednesday afternoon in north Minneapolis left one person with life-threatening wounds.

The Star Tribune reports the shooting occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Golden Valley Road and N. Penn Avenue.

Police said officers located a male there, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect ran from the scene by the time the officers arrived. The age of the male was not immediately released.

The victim was take to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition.

Police have yet to address a possible motive for the shooting or identify the victim.

