MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say a man has died a day after being shot on the city's north side.
The Star Tribune reports officers were called Saturday afternoon about a man who crashed his car after being shot. Police arrived and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where police say he died Sunday.
The name of the victim was not immediately released. Police say a person who was originally detained in the case has been released and no one is in custody.
