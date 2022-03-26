Police: Man killed in south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A south Minneapolis shooting has left one man dead, according to police.

Police were called to the 3800 block of S. Chicago Avenue Friday night for a report of a person who was shot inside a residence, police said. Officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound and gave him medical aid.

He was transported to the hospital and later died of his wounds.

No arrests have been made and police have little information to go on, police said.

The Star Tribune reports it’s 15th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

