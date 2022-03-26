 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Police: Man killed in south Minneapolis shooting

A south Minneapolis shooting has left one man dead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A south Minneapolis shooting has left one man dead, according to police.

Police were called to the 3800 block of S. Chicago Avenue Friday night for a report of a person who was shot inside a residence, police said. Officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound and gave him medical aid.

He was transported to the hospital and later died of his wounds.

No arrests have been made and police have little information to go on, police said.

The Star Tribune reports it’s 15th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

