Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

A sheriff's deputy tells a protester to put down a rock near the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Protesters clash with police near the site where a family said a man was shot and killed by local law enforcement, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Police respond to the scene near the site where a family said a man was shot and killed by local law enforcement, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
A crowd forms a circle around a memorial for Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday, April 11, 2021. Wright's family told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family said Wright was later pronounced dead.
Family and friends of Daunte Wright, 20, grieve at 63rd Avenue North and Lee Avenue North hours after they say he was shot and killed by police, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Wright's mother, Katie Wright, stands at center.
People hug as police officers stand armed behind them near the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Men jump on the hood of a police car after a family said a man was shot and killed by law enforcement on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
A person confronts a police officer near the site where a family said a man was shot and killed by local law enforcement, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
A person raises their hands as police approach near the site where a family said a man was shot and killed by local law enforcement, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
A man sits near a circle around a memorial for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday, April 11, 2021. Wright's family told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family said Wright was later pronounced dead.
Damik Wright, brother of Daunte Wright, who the family said was shot and killed earlier Sunday by police, holds Daunte's son Daunte Jr., over his head to look at police officers assembling with riot gear at 63rd Avenue North and Lee Avenue North, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Friends and family comfort Katie Wright, right, while she speaks briefly to news media near where the family says her son Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
A man stands atop a police car after throwing a brick at the windshield near the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Men jump on police vehicles near the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Authorities work the scene at the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM
Associated Press
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The police chief in a Minneapolis suburb where a Black man was fatally shot during a traffic stop said Monday that he believes the officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not a handgun.
Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting as “an accidental discharge.” The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was investigating.
Daunte Wright, 20, died Sunday in a metropolitan area that was already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.
Gannon said at a news conference that the officer made a mistake, and he released body camera footage from the officer who fired. The footage showed three officers around a stopped car. When another officer attempts to handcuff Wright, a struggle ensues. The officer is heard shouting “Taser!” several times before firing her weapon.
“This was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death of Mr. Wright,” the chief said.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott called the shooting “deeply tragic.”
“We’re going to do everything we can to ensure that justice is done and our communities are made whole," he said.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted that he was praying for Wright’s family “as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement.”