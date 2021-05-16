Police: No public risk following Minnesota train derailment

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say there is no risk to the public as cleanup continues on a train derailment in southeastern Minnesota.

The train left the tracks near Goose Lake in Albert Lea, located 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) south of the Twins Cities, about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Albert Lea Police Department said in a Facebook post.

More than 20 cars derailed. There were no injuries.

Union Pacific Railroad crews led cleanup efforts over Saturday night and through Sunday, according to police. They had cleared eight cars from the track as of Sunday morning.

Crews also set up air quality monitoring units, which had detected no airborne substances, according to Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Rich Hall.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency joined monitoring efforts, Hall said.

Authorities asked the public remain out of the area as crews continue cleanup.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

