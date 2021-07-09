 Skip to main content
Police searching for man who did time for pipe bombs
AP

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Police in northwestern Minnesota are searching for a man in connection with a homicide.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Erik Reinbold in connection with a murder in rural Pennington County on Friday.

A federal jury in Fergus Falls in 2018 found Reinbold guilty of possessing pipe bombs at his hunting cabin near Oklee. Investigators found a notebook in his desk detailing how to survive in the wilderness, build bombs and identify enemies. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

He also pleaded guilty in a 2015 case where he rammed his truck into a car with his wife and children inside.

