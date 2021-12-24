 Skip to main content
AP

Police shoot man walking in traffic with machete

Police in Austin say an officer shot and killed a man who had been walking in traffic with a machete

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Police in Austin say an officer shot and killed a man who had been walking in traffic with a machete and held off officers in a standoff for more than 24 hours.

WCCO-TV reported Friday that the that the incident began Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived he was threatening to hurt people and ducked into an apartment.

Police said officers tried to use stun guns on him but they were ineffective. A standoff ensued that lasted more than 24 hours. Officers tried to subdue him using pepper spray and foam bullets.

The man finally left the apartment Thursday night and went to a nearby gas station. Officers followed him and he confronted them in the parking lot with a knife. An officer fired and killed the man. He hasn’t been identified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WCCO-TV.

