Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman was killed and another person was injured after being struck by a car during a protest in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood where a Black man was fatally shot earlier this month during an arrest attempt, police said Monday.

The suspect was pulled from his vehicle by protesters after the 11:39 p.m. Sunday crash, was taken into police custody and was being treated for injuries at a hospital, police said. Police did not say how the man was hurt or give the extent of his injuries.

A witness said the man driving an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and appeared to accelerate as he got closer to demonstrators who had blocked off a street. The driver struck a car parked across one of the traffic lanes, and that car then hit people.

“There was one line of barriers and then a second barrier, and he sped up. He sped up. He went even faster as he approached us. You could hear it ... start going even faster as he got close to us,” D.J. Hooker said.

Witnesses said the SUV hit the car hard enough to send it flying.