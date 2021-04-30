Police video shows officers' use of force after traffic stop

Bystander video of Floyd’s death caught him gasping and saying “I can’t breathe” as Chauvin pressed a knee to the Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes.

A jury convicted Chauvin April 20 of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne said in a release Thursday that use of force by officers in any manner “can be disturbing for the public to see.”

“I also feel very strongly that my officers exhibit tremendous discretion in determining when force is required, and that they use the verbal commands and de-escalation techniques they have been trained on before resorting to physical engagement or other use of force,” Payne said.

During the struggle to subdue the driver, “the officer believed that the suspect was attempting to take possession of his firearm,” he added. “Hand strikes to the face were used to stop attempts by the suspect to disarm the officer.”

Payne said officers were conducting surveillance on the area where the littering occurred due to violent crime there over the past year which includes six stolen vehicles or police pursuits, 15 assaults, 15 calls for shots fired, 19 offenses involving weapons and 56 arrests.