Police: Woman found fatally shot on St. Paul sidewalk

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman was shot and killed in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said.

The Star Tribune reports a person called 911 just after midnight Saturday to report hearing an argument followed by at least one gunshot. Officers found a woman in her early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk outside of a house.

Medics from the St. Paul Fire Department pronounced the woman dead a short time after their arrival, police said.

Two men who were at the house when officers arrived were taken to police headquarters and were being questioned, police said.

No arrests have been made, but police don't believe it was a random incident.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and identify the woman.

