Pollinator program aims to save rusty patched bumblebee

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Sue Gray is trying to attract an endangered species into her Becker township yard — a rusty patched bumblebee.

She hasn’t had much luck yet.

After all, the rusty patched bumblebee has declined by 87% in the last 20 years, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

But they are not without their champions.

Gray is among a throng of Minnesotans changing their landscapes to better support that endangered bee and all pollinators.

A growing state program called Lawns to Legumes promises residents their yards “can BEE the change.” It offers coaching, technical assistance and grant funds to individuals and groups to plant native flowers and grasses that will support bees, butterflies, moths and hummingbirds.

This summer lawmakers put roughly $2 million toward Phase 2 of the Lawns to Legumes program which was first funded in 2019.

“This program has gotten interest around the nation,” said Dan Shaw, senior ecologist with the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. He helped develop the Lawns to Legumes program.

A yard in Duluth, Minnesota, has been partially covered with pollinator friendly plants as part of the Lawns to Legumes program which funds coaching and grants to expand pollinator habitat across the state.

“It’s being seen as a really effective model for how to benefit pollinators within a state and help get residents across the state involved,” Shaw told the St. Cloud Times.

Minnesota named the rusty patched bumblebee the state bee in 2019 to draw attention to the importance of pollinators in Minnesota’s ecosystems. Many residents are already on board.

“The residents of the state are the ones that are leading this movement to protect pollinators and incorporate pollinator habitats into residential landscapes,” Shaw said.

Pollinators face many challenges from habitat loss and decreasing plant diversity to extreme weather, pesticides, invasive species and more.

Sue Gray planted her Lawns to Legumes plot in fall 2020, and it is still filling out a year later, she says. Here are some native sky-blue asters and showy goldenrod growing in her Becker township garden.

Gray, the Becker master gardener, planted native prairie plants for pollinators before she connected with the Lawns to Legumes program. Through the program she added 100 square feet of pollinator habitat last fall. Her plot includes wild lupine (one of her favorites), showy-orange butterflyweed, goldenrod as well as little bluestem and prairie dropseed grasses.

“It’s a fun learning experience and it also benefits the pollinators,” said Gray, who is a retired teacher.

The program is not just for master gardeners or people with ample yards.

There are workshops, coaching and technical supports for participants, as well as up to $300 grants for individuals. There’s also funding for demonstration neighborhood projects, which are plantings on a larger scale.

New gardeners can start small, such as with a six feet by six feet plot, Shaw said.

“What we consider a pollinator pocket garden can provide a lot of benefit for pollinators and can be a really good starting point to understand the process of installing a pollinator garden and then those plantings can be added on to over time,” Shaw said.

Lawns to Legumes also supports the creation of pollinator lawns, the planting of a larger pollinator meadow or planting native trees and shrubs that benefit birds and insects, he said.

Plus humans and our communities can benefit from these kinds of plantings. They provide spots of “nearby nature,” which show kids the wonders of the natural world and bring neighborhoods together, Shaw said.

“Pollinator plantings essentially become living systems,” he wrote in a follow-up email. “They provide benefits to the biodiversity and health of soils, sequester carbon, … help manage excess water and provide flower resources during drought, provide nesting and forage resources for bees and support birds and other organisms.”

The Lawns to Legumes program includes grants to individuals and community groups. This photo shows a solo pollinator garden supported by the program after it has filled out.

All Minnesotans are eligible including renters.

The application period opened at the end of August and will close Feb. 15.

In the first year of the program 7,500 people applied.

Gray was not accepted with her first application, but she tried again and got in. She recommends it.

Now they're entering Phase 2 of the program. And Shaw expects a Phase 3 expansion as well.

“In some ways we really are seeing a change in how people manage their landscapes. They’re really thinking about how pollinators can be benefited … and that’s what we want to see,” Shaw said. “We want to see a large-scale change in how we think about our landscapes and how we manage them for wildlife.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0