Pope taps L.A. bishop to head Minnesota diocese

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Pope Francis has appointed a Los Angeles bishop to lead a southern Minnesota diocese.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Thursday that Francis has appointed Bishop Robert E. Barron to lead the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. Barron is the auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles.
He will replace 76-year-old Bishop John Quinn, who has decided to resign.
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester covers 12,282 square miles. Nearly 600,000 people reside in the diocese. About 134,000 of them are Catholics.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.