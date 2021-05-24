'Pot party' candidate says GOP operative recruited him

Christianson told KMSP he never misrepresented himself as a member of the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party. But when asked specifically if he ever told Shores he was a paid Republican strategist, Christianson said, “No comment.”

A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee denied any role in recruiting Shores under false pretenses.

“The RNC has no knowledge of this, nor would we have authorized anything like what is being alleged,” RNC spokeswoman Preya Samsundar said.

Several supporters of President Donald Trump, who had little history of advocacy for legalizing cannabis, ran for office in Minnesota last year on either the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party or Legal Marijuana Now Party tickets in apparent attempts to siphon votes from Democratic candidates. Both “pot parties” have major party status and automatic ballot spots.

David Schultz, an expert in election law at Hamline University, said while there is “nothing at all wrong about encouraging people to run for office,” the recruitment of Shores may have crossed a line.

“What is happening here is the very rules of the game are being challenged and undermined. And a situation like this really pointing to the changing nature of American politics and how parties are not willing to play fair anymore,” Schultz said.

