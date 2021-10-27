Priest struck and killed while riding bike in Rosemount

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (AP) — A Twin Cities area priest has been struck and killed while riding his bike in Rosemount.

Risen Savior Church in Burnsville announced Tuesday that the Rev. Dennis Dempsey was the bicyclist who died Monday afternoon after he was hit by a car on County Road 42.

The 26-year-old Minneapolis driver who struck Dempsey was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with driving in a negligent manner. Authorities say the man was driving with a revoked license, the Star Tribune reported.

“We know this comes as a complete shock, and (we) all join together in prayer for Father Denny, his family and for our Risen Savior parish,” the congregation posted on Facebook. “We will live our faith, knowing God will provide. We will continue on the path forward that Father Denny set and rally as one Risen Savior community.”

The 73-year-old priest came to Risen Savior in July after doing missionary work in Venezuela for two years. Before that, Dempsey was at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield for 15 years after seven years of missionary work in Venezuela.

Parish communications director Marianne Brass said Dempsey often rode his bike to the church from the rectory about a mile away in Apple Valley.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0