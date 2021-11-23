Prior Lake school board members walk out after confrontation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of a school board in the Minneapolis suburb of Prior Lake walked out of a special meeting late Monday as they were confronted by activists who said racism permeates the school district.

Students and activists have pushed the board to take action since a video emerged earlier this month of two students using a racial slur to harass a Black student, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. A special meeting to address the issue became raucous, and four board members walked from the room after Twin Cities activist Lavish Mack interrupted the meeting with a profanity-laced tirade.

Mack and other activists have collected scores of accounts from current and former Prior Lake students who say they have faced racism in the school district.

District Superintendent Teri Staloch said that one of the students in the video is no longer enrolled in the school district. She also said the district is forming groups to discuss ways to create a safe environment at schools.

The board members later reentered the meeting room.

“Every day we have to struggle, and you can just walk out of the room and not listen to what we go through,” “Elizabeth Sigin, a student, told the board members.

