Prior Lake woman hoping to find precious family heirloom

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 90-year-old Prior Lake woman whose prized family heirloom was mistakenly sold at an estate sale is trying to get it back.

It took Mary Lou Dosland almost two years to create “Winter Bird Feeder,” a detailed needlepoint scene featuring a snow-covered bird feeder and more than a dozen birds. She then had the artwork, which came from a counted-cross-stitch kit by a Danish company named Eva Rosenstand, professionally framed.

Years later, she gave it to her son, who years after that believed he packed the piece with a box of belongings for his daughter, Instead, it was sold to someone who paid cash and could not be traced.

Dosland placed a classified ad in the St. Paul Pioneer Press that read: “Family heirloom mistakenly sold at estate sale two years ago. Handsome reward to return.”

The ad included her phone number and a picture of the needlepoint design that she found online, the Pioneer Press reported.

“No one has called yet, unfortunately,” Dosland said Friday night. “I keep hoping somebody sees it and realizes that there is an emotional attachment to the purchase. I would offer a substantial price to get it back because I want to keep it in the family.”

