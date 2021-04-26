Prisons worker on leave after run-in with Wright protesters

Activists have said they don't believe Potter made a mistake.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, an activist who has helped organize protests at Orput's home, posted a 39-second video on Twitter that appeared to show Gorder giving protesters the finger. A woman with Gorder is heard using a racial slur as she tells protesters to “Get out of here!”

After Armstrong posted the video Sunday evening, the DOC replied in a tweet that the “actions and comments made here do not reflect the values of the MN DOC” and said Commissioner Paul Schnell had ordered an investigation. The agency tweeted Monday that the employee show in the video had been placed on leave.

In a statement, Schnell identified the woman in the video as Gorder's wife. He called Gorder's actions “deeply disturbing and contrary to the mission and values of the Department of Corrections" and apologized to protesters.

