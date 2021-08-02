Project promoted to pipe river water across North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — With North Dakota in the midst of a prolonged dry spell not seen in years, officials are promoting a decades-long idea of piping Missouri River water across the state to central and eastern North Dakota to combat future drought conditions there, especially in Fargo.

A groundbreaking is planned Tuesday near Carrington to mark the start of pipeline construction for the Red River Valley Water Supply Project, a more than $1 billion project that still faces huge funding and legal hurdles before even a drop of water from the river can be tapped for emergencies during an extended drought.

The event, expected to be attended by Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and others, is purely ceremonial, said Duane DeKrey, a former lawmaker who now is the general manager for the Garrison Diversion Conservancy District, which is heading the project.

The ceremony comes as the state is facing drought conditions not seen since the early 2000s.

The idea for the drought-mitigation project first surfaced in about 1986, inspired by a devastating drought in the 1930s that caused “zero flow” to the Red River at Fargo for five months, DeKrey said.