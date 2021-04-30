Prosecutor in Daunte Wright's death not swayed by critics

Later, in an interview with The Associated Press, Orput said such insinuations are hurtful, but he's not angry about it because it's not true. He said he feels that being a prosecutor “is what God wanted me to do.”

"And I’ve taken full advantage of the opportunity, I hope,” he said. “I just love being a prosecutor. … Fairly holding people to account on behalf of victims is what I love about it.”

Many legal experts say the manslaughter charge fits what's known of Wright's death.

F. Clayton Tyler, a Minneapolis defense attorney, said he thought Orput did the right thing. Orput could have filed a third-degree murder charge, Tyler said, but proving it is “a whole different ballgame.”

Orput, 65, grew up in St. Paul and joined the Marines after high school. As a lawyer, he has worked many jobs, including as a prosecutor in Hennepin County, handling robberies, weapons and homicides. He also worked as general counsel for the state prison system and as a deputy attorney general.