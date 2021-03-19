Prosecutors charge Minnesota man in Capitol siege

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing in connection to the U.S. Capitol siege, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Jordan K. Stotts, 31, was arrested Friday by Minnealplois FBI agents, the agency said in a tweet. He is the first Minnesotan charged in the Capitol attack, according to a database maintained by federal prosecutors.

Online court records indicate Stotts made his initial court appearance in Bemidji on Friday afternoon. His case was moved to federal court in Washington, D.C.

Stotts was released on conditions to be supervised by U.S. probation authorities, not try to obtain documents allowing him to leave the country and not to use alcohol excessively. Court records did not list an attorney for him.