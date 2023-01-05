 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Prosecutors clear Roseville officers in fatal 2022 shooting

Prosecutors have cleared two Roseville police officers of any criminal wrongdoing in a fatal shooting

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have cleared two Roseville police officers of any criminal wrongdoing in a fatal shooting last year.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi announced Wednesday that he won’t charge Officers Boua Chang and Bryan Anderson in Jesse Henri Werling’s death in April 2022, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Werling, 53, had fired an estimated 200 rounds from a rifle at occupied homes, vehicles and police during an hourlong standoff in a residential neighborhood.

A third Roseville officer, Ryan Duxbury, was shot in the face. Ongoing gunfire prevented medics from reaching Duxbury. Other officers had to help him to an ambulance. He ultimately survived.

People are also reading…

Both Chang and Anderson opened fire on Werling with department-issued AR-15 rifles. One of Chang’s rounds hit Werling in the thigh, killing him, according to a report by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators.

The investigators concluded that Werling had alcohol in his system and Chang and Anderson’s use of deadly force was justified. Choi said he agreed with that finding.

Werling’s mother declined to comment on Choi’s decision.

A 2019 court filing said Werling was suffering from paranoia and delusions. He was arrested in 2015 for domestic disorderly conduct against his ex-wife, who accused him of calling her in the middle of the night and yelling about their divorce.

A woman who lived near Werling’s father called 911 in 2020 to report that Werling had repeatedly kicked the door to her home. The woman won a restraining order from a judge.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held

2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held

Authorities in Las Vegas say a man and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a “don’t walk” signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall. The Clark County coroner reported Friday the 44-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were from Hobbs, New Mexico. The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old Las Vegas woman, was arrested and remains jailed on $100,000 bail. She faces charges including driving under the influence, reckless driving and hit-and-run. A public defender who represented her on Thursday declined outside court to comment.

Three charged in fatal shooting of USPS mail carrier

Three people have been charged in federal court in connection with the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service employee Aundre Cross in Milwaukee earlier this month. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports federal prosecutors announced the charges against Kevin McCaa, Charles Ducksworth Jr., and Shanelle McCoy on Thursday. Prosecutors have accused McCaa and Ducksworth of shooting Cross and McCoy of making false statements to investigators. Cross was killed while he was delivering mail on Dec. 9. A former co-worker said Cross had four children, and others remembered him for his positive attitude. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

A new report says the scourge of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland also has been devastating for Native Hawaiian girls and women. Key findings of the report include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force due lacking data.

Man and dog die in western Minnesota house fire

An 85-year-old man and a dog have died in a New Year’s Day house fire in western Minnesota. The Douglas County sheriff’s office says fire near Miltona was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.  Charles DeMartelaere told authorities he was in an outbuilding when he noticed flames coming from the house. He tried to rescue his father, Gene DeMartelaere, but was unable to get to him because of the smoke, heat, and flames. Crews found the body of Gene DeMartelaere and a family dog on the main floor. The cause is under investigation, but authorities say it doesn’t appear suspicious.

Prosecutors charge 4th teenager in Mall of America shooting

A news outlet is reporting that prosecutors have charged a fourth teenager in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that a 17-year-old was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the Dec. 23 death of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Police say Hudson was killed during an exchange of gunfire in the mall's Nordstrom store. Prosecutors have charged three other teenagers, including 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams Wright and two 17-year-olds.

Congresswoman wants explanation on Twin Cities mail slowdown

A congresswoman wants to know why mail deliveries have been delayed in the Twin Cities' southern suburbs. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that U.S. Rep. Angie Craig sent a letter Friday to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy saying she's frustrated with reports of constituents regularly going three or four days without receiving mail, and some saying they haven't gotten any mail since Dec. 16. Her letter asks how many routes in her district have gone unserved since Dec. 16, seeks details about staffing shortages and asks how many post offices have switched to delivering only packages.

Minnesota environmental reviews now include climate impact

Minnesota's environmental review process now requires developers to calculate their projects' effects on the climate. Minnesota Public Radio reports that the environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project's potential impacts on the land, air, water and animals. Minnesota Public Radio reports the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board voted Dec. 14 to create a new checklist that requires developers to calculate how much carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases they'll pump into the atmosphere and list methods they considered to reduce those emissions. The new requirements don't mandate reductions, however.

Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes

Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes

Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened for its 2023 session Tuesday.  It’s the first time in eight years that Democrats have controlled both chambers as well as the governor’s office. House leaders have promised a busy January, with the first hearing on abortion rights legislation set for Thursday. But the main job of the session will be using an enormous $17.6 billion surplus to craft a two-year budget. Gov. Tim Walz says his priority for the money will be education. Marijuana legalization is also expected to be a major issue this session.

Prosecutors clear Roseville officers in fatal 2022 shooting

Prosecutors have cleared two Roseville police officers of any criminal wrongdoing in a fatal shooting. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Ramsey County Attorney John Choi will not charge Officers Boua Chang and Bryan Anderson in the death of Jesse Henri Werling in April 2022. The officers opened fire after Werling fired around 200 rounds from a rifle at occupied homes, vehicles and police during an hourlong standoff with officers. He hit a third Roseville officer in the face. That officer survived. One of Chang's rounds hit Werling in the thigh, killing him.

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News