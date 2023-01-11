 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case

A federal appeals court has accepted the government’s request to drop appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd.

The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao gave few details. In July, Federal Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Kueng to three years in prison and Thao to 3 1/2 years. Those sentences were lower than what federal prosecutors had sought. The court docket indicated there had been little activity in the case since prosecutors filed their notices of appeal in September.

Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Kueng helped to restrain Floyd by leaning on his back, while Thao held back bystanders from intervening. A fourth officer, Thomas Lane, was convicted of federal charges in February and pleaded guilty to state charges in May.

The killing sparking worldwide protests, many of which were affiliated with Black Lives Matter, as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

The federal civil rights cases were separate from the state charges that Thao and Kueng faced. Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, while Thao agreed only to what’s called a stipulated evidence trial on the aiding and abetting count in a deal that avoided a full-fledged trial. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is expected to rule on Thao's guilt or innocence in the next few weeks, based on prosecution and defense filings.

Next Wednesday, The Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in Chauvin's appeal of his conviction on a state charge of second-degree murder, which resulted in a 22 1/2-year sentence. Chauvin later pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges and was sentenced to 21 years. He's serving his federal sentence concurrently with his state sentence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall

At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday. City spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven't found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental. The shooting prompted authorities to lockdown half the mall for about 45 minutes. Nineteen-year-old Johntae Hudson was shotand killed in the Mall of America on Dec. 23. Four teen-agers have been charged in his death.

Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus

Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday that his proposal — which started out last year as $1,000 for individual filers — has found only “lukewarm support” among fellow Democrats. But he says returning even a little of the surplus could help taxpayers cope with inflation. Walz also says his budget, which he'll unveil Jan. 24, will propose indexing state aid for schools to inflation.

Man gets 2 years' probation for killing bear in backyard

A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to two years on probation and stripped him of his hunting privileges for three years. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Michael J. Thielen pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County District Court to taking and possessing big game out of season. According to a criminal complaint, Thielen had shot the bear in his backyard about five miles outside of Little Falls in July 2021. Thielen told the Star Tribune that the bear was killing ducks and chickens on his property.

Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires

A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd's death and fleeing with him to Mexico. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that a federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday. Her husband, 36-year-old Jose Angel Felan Jr., was sentenced in October to 6 1/2 years in federal prison for setting fires on May 28, including a fire at a St. Paul high school. Immigration authorities captured them in Mexico in February 2021.

Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason

Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason

Coaching changes paid off in a big way for several NFL teams this season. From impressive turnarounds for Jacksonville and the New York Giants to big boosts for Minnesota and Miami, a record-setting five of the 10 teams that hired new coaches for the 2022 season made the playoffs. Jacksonville's Doug Pederson, the Giants' Brian Daboll, Minnesota's Kevin O’Connell, Miami's Mike McDaniel and Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles did it. That broke the previous record of four coaches getting to the postseason in their first season with a team, which was set in 1997.

Wisconsin college wrestling team's bus catches fire

A Wisconsin college wrestling team escaped injury after their team bus caught fire on the way home from a meet in Minnesota. Milwaukee School of Engineering officials say the school's wrestling team was on its way from a meet in Itasca on Saturday when the bus caught fire. KARE-TV reports the bus was on U.S. Highway 53 near Cameron in Barron County when it caught fire around 8 p.m. The driver pulled over and everyone was able to escape the vehicle. The Barron County Sheriff's Department says team members were transported to the sheriff's office to warm up and eat snacks while they waited for a replacement bus.

Poisoned eagles released into the wild

University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild. Minnesota Public Radio reports that 11 eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December. The university's raptor center determined the eagles were suffering from a euthanasia solution. They may have consumed the chemical by scavaging the carcasses of euthanized animals left at the landfill. One of the eagles died. One of the birds was released on Dec. 30. The other five were released on Friday.

Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly

Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly

Minnesota's Democratic leaders pledge to use their new control of the state Legislature to improve the economic security of residents and to quickly enact protections for abortion rights. Wednesday marked the first day of bill introductions of the 2023 session. The Democratic proposals include a plan for employer-funded paid family leave and sick time. House Speaker Melissa Hortman says it will help remedy the state’s workforce shortage. Their plans also include child care tax credits that leaders say will make it easier for parents to get back to work. A fast-track abortion rights bill will get its first hearing Thursday.

Three charged in fatal shooting of USPS mail carrier

Three people have been charged in federal court in connection with the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service employee Aundre Cross in Milwaukee earlier this month. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports federal prosecutors announced the charges against Kevin McCaa, Charles Ducksworth Jr., and Shanelle McCoy on Thursday. Prosecutors have accused McCaa and Ducksworth of shooting Cross and McCoy of making false statements to investigators. Cross was killed while he was delivering mail on Dec. 9. A former co-worker said Cross had four children, and others remembered him for his positive attitude. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Minnesota man sentenced in killing of tribal police officer

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for the shooting death of a tribal police officer. Federal prosecutors say David Brian Donnell Jr. was sentenced Tuesday in the July 2021 killing of 37-year-old Officer Ryan Bialke. Five officers with the Red Lake Tribal Police Department went to Donnell's home in Redby to conduct a welfare check. They breached the door after he refused to come outside. Prosecutors say Donnell began firing at the officers, striking Bialke, and he continued firing as the four other officers fled into nearby woods. Donnell was later arrested at another home. He pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder.

Police move on coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

