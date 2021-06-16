Prosecutors: New trial not merited for ex-cop in Floyd death

Nelson said Cahill abused his discretion when he denied earlier requests to move the trial out of Hennepin County, postpone the trial and sequester the jury.

Prosecutors disagreed, saying Chauvin got a fair trial and nothing requires the court to take the extraordinary step of overturning the verdict. They said the court made sound decisions to manage the trial and those decisions did not prejudice Chauvin in any way. They cited the lengthy process of questioning the jury and the fact that the judge kept the jury anonymous. They also noted that each side got additional strikes, and that the defense still had strikes remaining when a jury was picked.

“A juror’s mere exposure to pretrial publicity does not create a reasonable likelihood of an unfair trial,” prosecutors wrote. They said that 326 potential jurors returned answers to more than 69 questions in a questionnaire and Nelson was given leeway when he questioned jurors. “This process was well-designed to weed out biased jurors and ensure a fair trial,” they wrote.

Nelson also asked for a Schwartz hearing to “impeach” the verdict, which means a hearing to call into question the integrity or validity of a verdict. Under Minnesota’s Rules of Criminal Procedure, a defendant can ask the court for a hearing to investigate possible juror misconduct. Prosecutors say that request should be denied.