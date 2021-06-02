Prosecutors want more time for federal trial in Floyd death

But in federal court, the Speedy Trial Act requires that trial begin within 70 days of charges being filed or an initial appearance, with some exceptions. A judge can extend the deadline if the case is found to be unusual or complex.

In documents filed Tuesday and last month, federal prosecutors said the case is complex because of the separate but coordinated state and federal investigations. Many of the witnesses in Chauvin's weekslong murder trial overlap, and more evidence is expected to come out during the state trial of the other officers.

Prosecutors also said the case includes voluminous video and audio recordings and documents — totaling hundreds of gigabytes of data and tens of thousands of pages. Prosecutors said they received responses to more than 40 grand jury subpoenas for records, constituting thousands of documents and other media items.

Defense attorneys have not objected to a delay. A federal trial date has not been set.