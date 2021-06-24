Protester guilty of breaking US courthouse window in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A man accused of breaking a window in the federal courthouse in downtown Reno during a protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last year faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to destruction of government property.

Police arrested Keith Moreno, 28, Reno, last June based on witness statements and news video footage that showed him among a crowd of 30 to 40 protesters at the courthouse on May 30, 2020.

One witnesses said Moreno later bragged about throwing a cigarette receptacle through the courthouse window and another said he was “bragging that he busted out a city hall window and the cops are not smart enough to find him,” FBI special agent Christopher Johnson said in an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court.

Prosecutors say the cigarette cannister weighed about 23 pounds (10 kilograms) and that Moreno also threw a rock through a window. Seven windows were broken or damaged, Johnson said.

Moreno pleaded guilty Thursday to one criminal count and is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge William Shubb on Sept. 16. In additional to prison time, he faces up to a $250,000 fine and restitution estimated in excess of $5,000.

