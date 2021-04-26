Protests reveal generational divide in immigrant communities

Younger Black immigrants who were born in America or came at a young age often know firsthand both their parents’ struggles and America's history of racial injustice, Hussein said.

“By being squeezed by these two pressures, they have no option but to fight and to try to change the system.” he said. “The younger generation is propelled by this legacy of the fight that is happening in the country that they’ve adopted, but also the fight that their parents have been teaching them about in the country that they left.”

Fatumata Kromah's mother, Rebecca Williams Sonyah, said parents like her fear for their children's safety both in interactions with police and at demonstrations, all while trying to stay focused on the jobs and businesses essential to their livelihoods.

“Our children should have freedom. They should have equal rights,” Williams Sonyah said. “They shouldn't judge our children because of their color or because of where their parents are from.”

She recognized her daughter's activism as important to those goals but still pleaded with her to stay home after Wright's death, knowing that destruction was likely. They compromised by agreeing that Kromah would return home before the curfews set by city authorities.