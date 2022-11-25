 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient

A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient he was treating.

Gavin P. Meany, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. With credit for more than 20 months of incarceration, Meany is expected to serve slightly more than 6¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release, the Star Tribune reported.

The female victim told investigators that she had been abused for five years by Meany who she was seeing for past sexual trauma and an eating disorder.

Meany was initially sentenced in September 2020 to a term of 7½ years, with five of those to be served in prison. The sentence also called for him to be on supervised release for life once his imprisonment ended.

People are also reading…

But Meany won an appeal of his initial sentence claiming he was misled to believe that his supervised release would be 10 years and not for life. As it turned out, Meany’s second sentence was lengthier than his first, and he’s still on supervised release for life.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma. Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana.

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America more than a century after European settlers drove the species to near extinction. Tribes now have a collective 20,000 bison and that’s been growing steadily along with a desire among many Native Americans to reclaim stewardship of an animal their predecessors lived alongside and depended upon for millennia. The long-term dream for many is to return bison, also known as buffalo, on a scale rivaling the tens of millions that once roamed the continent in thundering herds that shaped the landscape itself.

In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ

In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ

Once they all assume office, California will be the first state where it's believed more than 10% of legislators identify publicly as LGBTQ. The legislators in California are proud of their success but say it underscores the hard work that remains in their own state and elsewhere. That includes handling the fallout of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and its imitators, as well as laws in other states that limit transgender students’ participation in sports or block gender-affirming medical care for youths. The milestone is further shrouded by the fatal mass shooting over the weekend at a gay bar in Colorado.

Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma

The U.S. Justice Department has announced a civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said Thursday that the investigation will focus on whether adults with mental illnesses are wrongly institutionalized in settings such as psychiatric treatment centers rather than community-based settings. The investigation comes as the Justice Department is conducting similar investigations in Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, Minneapolis and Phoenix. Spokespeople for Gov. Kevin Stitt and for police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A city spokesperson said a statement would be released Thursday afternoon.

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

From South Dakota and Oklahoma to Alaska and Alberta, Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America more than a century after European settlers drove the species near extinction. Tribes now have a collective 20,000 bison and that’s been growing steadily along with a desire among many Native Americans to reclaim stewardship of an animal their predecessors lived alongside and depended upon for millennia. The long-term dream for many: return bison, also known as buffalo, on a scale rivaling the tens of millions that once roamed the continent in thundering herds that shaped the landscape itself.

After midterms, states weighing abortion protections, bans

After midterms, states weighing abortion protections, bans

Election wins for abortion rights and Democrats could translate into abortion protections in some states. But more restrictions could still be coming elsewhere. This year's overturning of Roe v. Wade pushed abortion decisions to the states. While the majority of voters oppose total bans, the issue is playing out differently in different states. In Minnesota and Michigan, where this month's elections put Democrats in control, protections are a priority. But in Florida, where Republicans strengthened their grip on power, a tighter ban could be under consideration — though there's a question of how far it should go.

Investigators: Firm that cleans meat plants employed minors

A Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of meatpacking plants nationwide is defending itself against allegations that it employed more than two dozen minors working overnight shifts cleaning massive saws and other dangerous equipment. Labor Department officials said in court documents that they believe Packers Sanitation Services Inc. might be employing underage workers at other plants but investigators have only just starting reviewing thousands of pages of employee records at plants besides the ones in Nebraska and Minnesota where they confirmed teenagers were working. A judge already issued a temporary order prohibiting the company from employing minors and interfering in the investigation. The company says it's cooperating and already prohibits hiring anyone younger than 18.

N. Dakota faults judge's reasoning in blocking abortion ban

The North Dakota attorney general’s office says a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when determining there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state’s abortion ban would succeed. The state says there are errors in South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick’s opinion that prevents the ban from going into effect until the heart of the lawsuit by a Fargo abortion clinic is resolved. Attorneys for the Red River Women’s Clinic says Romanick properly considered the arguments and there’s no need to “rectify errors and prevent injustice,” as the appeal requires. The state Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for next week on whether Romanick’s preliminary injunction putting the ban on hold should remain in place.

Minnesota Lottery: Verification issue caused Powerball delay

Minnesota Lottery: Verification issue caused Powerball delay

The Minnesota Lottery says a technical issue with its two-tiered verification process was to blame for a delay in this week's record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing. Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours, until Tuesday morning, while lottery officials addressed the problem. The Multi-State Lottery Association said at the time that a participating lottery couldn't process its sales data. Officials with the Minnesota Lottery said Thursday that data in its two-tier verification system didn't match up, and officials had to reprocess the entire day's sales. Once all of the data matched up, the drawing was held Tuesday at 8:57 a.m. EST. Someone who bought a ticket in Southern California had all of the winning numbers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking at the tentacles of cells may help us understand cancer more clearly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News