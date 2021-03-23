Push resumes for last juror in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death

The process moved slowly Monday, with only one juror seated — a white social worker in her 20s who said she has talked with her friends about police reform and that she thinks “there are things that should be changed.” But she also described police and their jobs as important, and said she is “always looking at every side of things.”

Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death, captured on a widely seen bystander video, set off weeks of sometimes violent protests across the country and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.

On Friday, Cahill declined a defense request to delay or move Chauvin's trial over concerns that the $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family had tainted the jury pool. He also ruled that the jury can hear evidence from Floyd’s 2019 arrest, but only information possibly pertaining to the cause of death.