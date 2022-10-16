 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Queen lauds Minnesota church's century of Norwegian worship

Queen Sonja of Norway has praised a Minneapolis congregation for maintaining Sunday worship services in Norwegian for all 100 years that the Lutheran church has existed

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Before attending the packed Sunday morning service, Queen Sonja of Norway praised Mindekirken congregation for having maintained worship in Norwegian for all 100 years that the church has existed in Minneapolis.

“It's extraordinary to realize that, one hundred years after, Mindekirken is still fulfilling that purpose” of building community and preserving culture and language, she said to the nearly 500 people in attendance. They had lined up for more than an hour in this modest neighborhood in brisk fall weather in the 40s — single digits in Celsius, just as in Oslo — to participate in the service.

Queen Sonja received a special greeting from Eline Gro Knatterud, 4, who presented the queen with a bouquet of red roses nearly as big as herself. Queen Sonja got down to eye level with the awestruck girl and told her, in English, that she had an identical red traditional bunad dress at home, before walking into the large stone church.

People are also reading…

The congregation was founded in 1922, at the tail end of a decades-long migration of hundreds of thousands of Norwegians to Minnesota that made the Twin Cities the “unofficial capital” of the Norwegian diaspora, said Amy Boxrud, the director of the Norwegian-American Historical Association.

Lutheran churches were central to these immigrants’ lives, though some stayed with the Church of Norway and others established different Lutheran synods.

Den Norske Lutherske Mindekirke – the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church – committed to keep celebrating services in Norwegian even as many other European churches were moving to English, because attacks on foreign-language speakers spread across the United States in the World War I era.

“The group said, ‘We’ll talk American English every day, but we need our hearts’ language when we praise God,” said the Rev. Gunnar Kristiansen, the current pastor to a flock of about 200 families.

Within a few years, Mindekirken was the only one of five dozen churches in Minnesota still worshipping in Norwegian, he added.

That made all the difference to Kirsti Grodahl, who was 11 when she emigrated to Minneapolis in 1962 from the fjord-side village of Frei in Norway with her parents and siblings. She started going to church at Mindekirken a week later, sometimes on foot.

“It was just so comfortable,” she said. She made her first friend there, who had arrived two years earlier, and she raised her two children to speak Norwegian, too.

Grodahl still regularly attends Sunday services at Mindekirken, and particularly enjoys the coffee hour that follows the two services, one in English and one in Norwegian.

“Dad baked a lot of bløtkake for this church,” she recalled, referring to the traditional soft cake that her father had perfected as a baker in Norway. “It’s a place you always feel it’s your home.”

Standing in line Sunday morning with her two daughters and dozens of other congregants before service started, Karen Liv Mjlølhus Cardwell said her father started worshipping here in 1929, when he emigrated to Minnesota.

“It’s like coming home to family,” Mjlølhus Cardwell said.

And to have that continuity of culture and worship celebrated today by Queen Sonja and the presiding bishop of the Church of Norway, the Most Rev. Olav Fykse Tveit, brought tears to the eyes of Mindekirken council president Jeannette Henrikssen, whose parents migrated in the late 1960s.

“It's very moving that we still hold service in Norwegian,” she said. “It's a testament to the determination and sheer stubbornness of those Norwegians, and the love and connection they wanted to uphold.”

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minnesota man pleads guilty to arson he blamed on politics

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent insurance claims for a staged arson he attempted to portray as a politically-motivated attack. Authorities say Denis Molla, of Brooklyn Center, falsely reported to law enforcement in September 2020 that someone had lit his camper on fire and that three unknown males were near his home when he heard an explosion. The Molla told officials his garage door was vandalized with a spray painted Antifa symbol and words stating "Biden 2020” and “BLM.” He claimed his camper was targeted because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it. Police discovered that Molla started his own property on fire and spray painted the graffiti on his own garage. He then submitted insurance claims.

12 migrants arrested, accused of illegal entering US in MN

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency says 12 migrants from Ireland and Great Britain were arrested after illegally entering the United States in northern Minnesota. The agency says Border Patrol agents, with the help of local law enforcement, intercepted the human smuggling attempt over the span of two days in late September. An agent with the Border Patrol station in Warroad learned that two vehicles illegally entered the U.S. near Roseau. Four migrants were arrested Sept. 25 at a gas station near Grygla and eight others were taken into custody the next day in Beltrami County.

North Dakota high court: Judge should revisit abortion order

A North Dakota judge who refused to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect while a clinic’s legal challenge is pending has been ordered to take another look at that decision. The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding and reconsider whether his earlier decision was correct. Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law’s constitutionality is pending. The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants a right to abortion. Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s argued that the judge didn't sufficiently consider whether the clinic's suit would succeed.

North Dakota judge gets more time to decide on abortion case

The North Dakota Supreme Court has extended to Oct. 31 the deadline for a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect, after the judge cited workload and health factors. The state's highest court earlier this week ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh an abortion clinic’s chances of winning a lawsuit in reconsidering whether his decision to temporarily halt enforcement of the ban was correct. Romanick says the original Monday deadline was difficult “given the many duties of any judicial officer throughout the state." To compound matters, he was diagnosed Thursday with COVID-19. The Supreme Court agreed to give Romanick more time to decide the lawsuit arguing that the state’s constitution grants the right to abortion.

Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death

Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death

A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to three years. Thomas Lane is already serving a 2 1/2-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Prosecutors and Lane’s attorneys previously agreed to a recommended state sentence of three years, and prosecutors agreed to allow him to serve that penalty at the same time as his federal sentence, and in a federal prison. Lane appeared at his hearing Wednesday via video from the low-security federal prison camp in Littleton, Colorado. The killing, captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparked protests worldwide as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.

Woman charged with bias-motivated assault in Waite Park

A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions. Alyssa Holmberg, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building. The criminal complaint says the 33-year-old Holmberg yelled racist remarks about Somali people, including those on the police force. A girl in the family who called 911 said Holmberg said she hated Somalis and screamed that was going to kill her and her family. Authorities say Holmberg threw an object at the girl and left briefly before returning. Holmberg is also charged with assaulting an officer for allegedly kicking the officer and calling her vulgar names.

Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents

Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell has sued the Department of Justice and the FBI to demand the return of a cellphone seized from him at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota last week. Agents apparently seized it as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology. Lindell alleges in the complaint, filed Tuesday in federal court in Minnesota, that the confiscation violated his constitutional rights. Lindell is a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 presidential election. He asked the court to order the return of his phone and to prohibit authorities from using data from it.

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

A horticulture teacher from Minnesota has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota, won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California Monday. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

Fire destroys lodge at Minnesota ski resort

Fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. Officials say the main building at Maplelag, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the fire near Callaway in Becker County, is under investigation. It’s the second time in 23 years that fire has burned the lodge. In December 1999, the resort’s main building was destroyed by a late night fire. The Richards family, which owns the resort, closed it for the winter and rebuilt, just as they plan to do once again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News