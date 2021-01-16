Questions abound with removal of St. Paul homeless camps

She’s met individuals in their early 20s and late 50s. One couple had both lost their jobs during the pandemic. All said they would rather stay together, around people of their own language and culture and near Hmong shops and families, rather than blend into the general homeless population at downtown shelters. Elsewhere, they might be split up, and they’d be a vulnerable minority.

“People get so caught up in ‘OK, how do we get people into shelter?’ That’s all they can see, like it’s a one-off solution, but it’s not,” Yang said. “It requires so much collective work.”

Since before Christmas, she’s tried in vain to convince her fellow council members to support an emergency moratorium stopping camp tear-downs. She’s still trying.

“I don’t support the evictions, and to me they are evictions,” Yang said. “When you talk to people who are unhoused, they do consider the tents or the infrastructure they built with their own hands their home. It’s the most dignified place they have in the moment.”

Sara Liegl, coordinator of the Project Home mobile family shelter, said that as much as homeowners sometimes object to having a new shelter move in nearby, potential shelter residents share many of the same concerns around crime and quality of life.