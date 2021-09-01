R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her

NEW YORK (AP) — One of R. Kelly’s accusers testified on Wednesday that he kept a gun by his side while he berated her as a prelude to forcing her to give him oral sex in a Los Angeles music studio.

“He had a weapon, so I wasn’t going to step out of line,” the witness said while recounting the 2018 episode at the R&B singer's New York City sex-trafficking trial.

When she spotted the gun, a stern-sounding Kelly told her not to look at it, she said, before demanding to know, “How many men have you seen naked?” He also instructed her to act “excited like a puppy” whenever she saw him, adding, “I still have a lot to teach you.”

She testified the last time she saw Kelly at a New York City hotel suite, she resisted having sex with him. She said he responded by warning her not to defy him, saying, “I'm a f—-ing legend.”