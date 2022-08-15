 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

R Kelly jury selection underway for trial fixing allegations

Jury selection is underway at R. Kelly’s federal trial in his hometown of Chicago

  • 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection got underway Monday at R. Kelly’s federal trial in his hometown of Chicago, where the R&B singer faces charges that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial by threatening and paying off a girl who he allegedly filmed himself having sex with when he was around 30 and she was no older than 14.

Jurors acquitted Kelly on all charges in that 2008 trial, some explaining later that they felt they had no choice because the girl did not testify. The woman, now in her 30s and referred to in filings only as “Minor 1,” will be the government’s star witness in the upcoming federal trial.

Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court already sentenced by a New York federal judge to a 30-year prison term for a 2021 conviction on charges he used his fame to sexually abuse other young fans.

People are also reading…

Kelly, wearing a light gray suit and a tie, sat next to his attorney Jennifer Bonjean as court began. Bonjean introduced herself, Kelly and other attorneys representing him. Kelly wore a mask, as did everyone in court due to coronavirus precautions.

Before at least 2 dozen potential jurors were brought in, the judge said he hoped to select 12 jurors and 6 alternates Monday and Tuesday. Once a jury is chosen, the panel will hear opening statements from prosecutors and the defense before the first witness is called.

Kelly, who rose from poverty on Chicago’s South Side to become a star singer, songwriter and producer, faces multiple charges at the federal trial. They include four counts of enticement of minors for sex — one each for four other accusers. They, too, are slated to testify.

Convictions in Chicago could add decades to Kelly’s New York sentence, which he is appealing. With the New York sentence alone, Kelly will be around 80 before qualifying for early release.

Two Kelly associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-defendants at the Chicago trial. McDavid is accused of helping Kelly fix the 2008 trial, while Brown is charged with receiving child pornography. Like Kelly, they have also denied any wrongdoing.

Two state cases are also still pending. One is a multiple count sex-abuse case out of Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago. The other is a solicitation case in Minnesota. No trial dates are set for either.

Minor 1 is expected to testify that she was on video having sex with Kelly. The recording was at the heart of the monthlong 2008 trial and was played for jurors almost every day.

Minor 1 first met Kelly in the late 1990s when she was in junior high school. She had tagged along to Kelly’s Chicago recording studio with her aunt, a professional singer working with Kelly. Soon after, Minor 1 told her parents Kelly was going to become her godfather.

Prosecutors say Kelly later threatened and sought to pay off Minor 1 and her parents so they wouldn't testify at the 2008 trial. None of them did.

Double jeopardy rules bar the prosecution of someone for the same crimes they were acquitted of earlier. That doesn't apply to the Chicago federal trial because prosecutors are alleging different crimes related to Minor 1, including obstruction of justice.

Follow AP Legal Affairs Writer Michael Tarm on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mtarm

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear

Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear

Eviction filings around the country are returning to pre-pandemic levels in many cities and states. The numbers have spiked from Connecticut to Utah, driven in part by rising rental prices and dwindling federal rental assistance. Legal advocates say some landlords are choosing not to take rental assistance, in favor or finding new tenants who will pay higher rents. Advocates are calling for states and cities to enact greater legal protections for tenants and support a federal bill that would make rental assistance permanent. Evictions dropped significantly during the pandemic and started rising after a federal eviction moratorium went away about a year ago.

Blaine man charged after allegedly shooting at motorcyclists

A Blaine man is in serious trouble with the law after he allegedly shot at a trio of motorcyclists and rammed a sheriff's deputy's squad car. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that 21-year-old Carson McCoy was charged Thursday in Anoka County with second-degree assault and fleeing police in a motor vehicle. According to the charges, three motorcyclists accused McCoy of nearly hitting them on Wednesday afternoon in Ham Lake and then firing at them as they gave chase. Police chased McCoy into Blaine, where he rammed a deputy's squad car before crashing into some trees.

8 minority jail officers settle suit over guarding Chauvin

Eight minority corrections officers who were working at the jail where a former Minneapolis police officer was awaiting trial in the death of George Floyd have been awarded nearly $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit. The officers filed the racial discrimination complaint after a Ramsey County Jail superintendent barred officers of color from entering the floor where Derek Chauvin was being held. The settlement also calls for the county to apologize in a written statement and acknowledge that order was discriminatory and wrong. Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, used his knee to pin down the handcuffed Black man’s neck even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. The incident led to worldwide protests and violent demonstrations in Minnesota and elsewhere.

Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America

Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America

Authorities say a man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago. The Bloomington Police Department says 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man who had been sought following the Aug. 4 shooting. Court documents say Lark faces charges including second-degree assault. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer Friday who could speak on his behalf. Police earlier said that Lark fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people. The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall. No injuries were reported.

Police ID man accused of firing shots inside Mall of America

Police have identified a fugitive accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America last week before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices. Bloomington police say 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark, of Minneapolis, fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people. The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall. Lark and another man accused in the shooting are being sought on suspicion of second-degree assault. Three people accused of helping the two men escape the mall in a hotel shuttle were charged Monday with aiding an offender. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Respected snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

Respected snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

A respected snake researcher who’d been making significant discoveries about the species since childhood has died after being bitten by a timber rattler. William H. “Marty” Martin died Aug. 3 after being bitten by a captive snake on the property at his home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Martin was 80 years old and continued to make arduous mountain hikes to document and count snake populations in remote sites. Snakebite fatalities are extremely rare; the Centers for Disease Control estimates that about five people die in the U.S. from snakebites each year.

Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion

Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describe as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. The Star Tribune reports that Jensen said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight. Minnesota Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin says Jensen is trying to walk back previous comments and believes if elected the Watertown family physician would attempt to pass an abortion law without exceptions for rape and incest.

Minnesota regulators cut $60m from storm response costs

Minnesota regulators have blocked the state's natural gas providers from passing along $60 million in costs they incurred responding to a 2021 storm to ratepayers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the Public Utilities Commission made the decision Thursday. Ratepayers will still be on the hook for $600 million in costs, however. Utilities are trying to recoup costs they incurred after a storm struck Texas and other natural gas-producing states in February 2021. Supplies cratered while demand climbed. Minnesota ratepayers have already started paying the $600 million in the form of a special surcharge.

MN school district policy bans teaching "divisive concepts"

A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teachers union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the district’s schools. Those against such a policy say the district is trying to stifle free speech, suppress LGBTQ students and advocates and prohibit the accurate teaching of history and other subjects. It’s the latest instance of polarizing issues that have surfaced in school districts elsewhere; including classroom pride flags, teaching critical race theory and supporting marginalized students.

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought ravages Iraq's southern marshes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News