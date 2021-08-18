R. Kelly sex trafficking trial: What to know and expect

NEW YORK (AP) — Here's what to know about R Kelly's criminal trial in New York, which began Wednesday:

WHAT IS R. KELLY KNOWN FOR?

You’ve probably heard “I Believe I Can Fly” at an inspirational moment or “Ignition (Remix)” at a college party. That’s R. Kelly. The 54-year-old is an R&B superstar whose heyday was in the ’90s and early 2000s when he racked up a slew of awards, including multiple Grammys.

WHERE IS R. KELLY CHARGED?

New York, Illinois and Minnesota, all sex-related cases. The trial now underway is in a federal court in Brooklyn. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

WHAT IS THIS SPECIFIC TRIAL ABOUT?

This is a racketeering case. Prosecutors say R. Kelly physically, sexually and psychologically dominated children — girls and boys — and women, often recording sex acts with minors, and using a cadre of loyalists to do his bidding and recruit victims. Kelly's lawyers have pushed back, calling the accusers groupies who "were dying to be with him.”

CAN I WATCH THE R. KELLY TRIAL LIVE?