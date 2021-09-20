Racially motivated crime raises questions in Minnesota town

A vehicle crashed into the home of Andrea and Phil Robinson on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The suspect has been charged with stealing the vehicle, stalking, first-degree damage to property and violating a restraining order.

Each month police departments across Minnesota must report any crimes in which “the officer has reason to believe, or if the victim alleges, that the offender was motivated to commit the act by the victim’s race, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability or characteristics identified as sexual orientation,” according to state law.

That data is shared in the annual Minnesota Uniform Crime Report. It’s used by lawmakers and other groups to identify trends in the state.

Advocates and DFLers pushed for changes to the state’s hate crime law this year in hopes of improving the reporting of bias-related crimes and expanding the statute to include victims targeted for their gender, gender identity or gender expression. The proposal did not pass, though many believe hate crimes are underreported in Minnesota.