Ramsey County ends felony prosecutions from low-level stops

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramsey County Attorney John Choi is planning to announce a new policy Wednesday to end felony prosecutions stemming from low-level traffic stops.

His office says the policy is designed to fundamentally change the use of traffic stops that are not initiated for public safety reasons. These types of stops — for issues such as a broken tail light or expired license tabs — disproportionately affect minority communities, and can sometimes have fatal consequences.

In 2016, Philando Castile, who was Black, was fatally shot by a suburban police officer in Ramsey County after he told the officer he had a gun. Castile and his girlfriend were told that they were initially pulled over due to a broken tail light. Choi's office prosecuted former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who was acquitted of manslaughter.