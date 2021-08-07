Recent unrest in Minneapolis area scares away Greek festival

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An annual Greek festival in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis has been canceled because of recent unrest in the district, sponsors said Friday.

St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church sponsors the Taste of Greece festival, which showcases food, music, dancing and other celebrations of Greek heritage. It had been scheduled for Sept. 9-11.

The church said on the festival's website said it “would be unable to find a successful solution to ensure the safety and security” for people or property during the festival. Organizers say they plan to resume the festival next year, the Star Tribune reported.

Protests and violent crime have occurred more frequently in the Uptown neighborhood since Winston Smith Jr. was shot and killed by a U.S. marshals task force on June 3. Some businesses in the area have closed because they are worried about the safety of customers and employees.

