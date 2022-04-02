Redby man pleads guilty to killing Red Lake Nation officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a Red Lake Nation police officer pleaded guilty Friday to one count of murder.

David Donnell Jr., 29, of Redby, is charged in the death of Ryan Bialke, who was among several officers who responded to a call at Donnell's residence in July.

Donnell, who had an active tribal warrant at the time, was standing outside his porch when police arrived and ignored commands by officers to walk toward them. Instead he went inside the residence, authorities said.

Officers eventually broke down the door and Donnell immediately open fire. Balke died at the scene. Police say Donnell continued shooting at the other officers as they fled for cover. Donnell was eventually arrested at a nearby residence, police said.

Donnell faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

