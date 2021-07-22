Regulators deny CenturyLink's bid to change landline rules

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) —

Minnesota regulators on Thursday unanimously rejected CenturyLink’s request to ease rules on landline service repairs, saying those customers should not suffer because most people have switched to broadband.

CenturyLink, Minnesota’s largest landline phone provider, had petitioned the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to scrap two long-standing regulations covering customer service response times, calling them archaic rules. The company says it has lost 85% of its wired phone business in Minnesota since 2001, and that only 4.4% of all state households rely solely on a landline for voice phone service.

“1983 was when these rules were passed, and many made sense at that time,” Jason Topp, CenturyLink’s assistant general counsel, told the PUC. “But there have been dramatic changes since.”

PUC commissioners questioned the premise that implementing broadband was at odds with CenturyLink’s service obligations to landline customers, the Star Tribune reported.