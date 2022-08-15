 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Reincarceration order dropped for 18 Minnesotan

The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who were released from prison to protect their health during the coronavirus pandemic report back to prison

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who were released from prison to protect their health during the coronavirus pandemic report back to prison.

The state had ordered the 18 to return to prison by Monday. But, a Ramsey County judge has granted a temporary restraining order, saying that reincarcerating the individuals could still be detrimental to their health.

Assistant Attorney General Corinne Wright on Friday asked Judge Mark Ireland to cancel further hearings on the corrections order and said that the state instead will make individual determinations for the 18 people remaining on conditional medical release, according to an e-mail shared by American Civil Liberties Union Minnesota attorney Daniel Shulman who sued on behalf of the inmates.

“I applaud them for taking this step, and I hope that they will let these people remain on (medical release) where they should be,” Shulman told the Star Tribune.

People are also reading…

The 18 former prisoners were among the 158 people granted conditional medical release as COVID-19 swept through the prison population in Minnesota. Nearly 2,300 prisoners had applied for release.

Corrections officials said the reason for its order revoking the medical releases is the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. As of Aug. 3, the department reported that 35% of inmates are fully vaccinated and boosted.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear

Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear

Eviction filings around the country are returning to pre-pandemic levels in many cities and states. The numbers have spiked from Connecticut to Utah, driven in part by rising rental prices and dwindling federal rental assistance. Legal advocates say some landlords are choosing not to take rental assistance, in favor or finding new tenants who will pay higher rents. Advocates are calling for states and cities to enact greater legal protections for tenants and support a federal bill that would make rental assistance permanent. Evictions dropped significantly during the pandemic and started rising after a federal eviction moratorium went away about a year ago.

Blaine man charged after allegedly shooting at motorcyclists

A Blaine man is in serious trouble with the law after he allegedly shot at a trio of motorcyclists and rammed a sheriff's deputy's squad car. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that 21-year-old Carson McCoy was charged Thursday in Anoka County with second-degree assault and fleeing police in a motor vehicle. According to the charges, three motorcyclists accused McCoy of nearly hitting them on Wednesday afternoon in Ham Lake and then firing at them as they gave chase. Police chased McCoy into Blaine, where he rammed a deputy's squad car before crashing into some trees.

8 minority jail officers settle suit over guarding Chauvin

Eight minority corrections officers who were working at the jail where a former Minneapolis police officer was awaiting trial in the death of George Floyd have been awarded nearly $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit. The officers filed the racial discrimination complaint after a Ramsey County Jail superintendent barred officers of color from entering the floor where Derek Chauvin was being held. The settlement also calls for the county to apologize in a written statement and acknowledge that order was discriminatory and wrong. Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, used his knee to pin down the handcuffed Black man’s neck even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. The incident led to worldwide protests and violent demonstrations in Minnesota and elsewhere.

Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America

Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America

Authorities say a man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago. The Bloomington Police Department says 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man who had been sought following the Aug. 4 shooting. Court documents say Lark faces charges including second-degree assault. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer Friday who could speak on his behalf. Police earlier said that Lark fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people. The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall. No injuries were reported.

2 ex-cops charged in George Floyd killing reject plea deals

2 ex-cops charged in George Floyd killing reject plea deals

Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing told a judge that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year sentences. The statements from Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng on Monday at a brief hearing in Minneapolis set the stage for trial in October. The pair are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. They and Thomas Lane were working with Derek Chauvin when he pinned Floyd’s neck with his knee for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man said he couldn’t breathe and eventually grew still. Thao said “it would be lying” for him to accept a plea deal.

Police ID man accused of firing shots inside Mall of America

Police have identified a fugitive accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America last week before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices. Bloomington police say 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark, of Minneapolis, fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people. The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall. Lark and another man accused in the shooting are being sought on suspicion of second-degree assault. Three people accused of helping the two men escape the mall in a hotel shuttle were charged Monday with aiding an offender. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Respected snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

Respected snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

A respected snake researcher who’d been making significant discoveries about the species since childhood has died after being bitten by a timber rattler. William H. “Marty” Martin died Aug. 3 after being bitten by a captive snake on the property at his home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Martin was 80 years old and continued to make arduous mountain hikes to document and count snake populations in remote sites. Snakebite fatalities are extremely rare; the Centers for Disease Control estimates that about five people die in the U.S. from snakebites each year.

R. Kelly jury selection focuses on 2019 documentary

R. Kelly jury selection focuses on 2019 documentary

Jury selection is underway at R. Kelly’s federal trial in his hometown of Chicago. The judge questioning would-be jurors is paying special attention to whether they watched a 2019 documentary about sex abuse allegations against the R&B singer. Kelly faces charges that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial by threatening and paying off a girl whom he allegedly filmed himself having sex with when he was around 30 and she was no older than 14. Jurors acquitted Kelly on all charges in that 2008 trial. Jury selection is expected to continue into Tuesday.

Reincarceration order dropped for 18 Minnesotans

The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who were released from prison to protect their health during the coronavirus pandemic report back to prison. The state had ordered the 18 to return to prison by Monday. But, a Ramsey County judge has granted a temporary restraining order, saying that reincarcerating the individuals could still be detrimental to their health. Assistant Attorney General Corinne Wright on Friday asked Judge Mark Ireland to cancel further hearings on the corrections order and said that the state instead will make individual determinations for the 18 people remaining on conditional medical release.

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News