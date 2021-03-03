Report details problems at Colorado coal-fired power plant

The commission did the review after two mechanical failures closed the plant all of last year and part of this year. The first failure started in January 2020 and lasted until June while repairs and inspections costing more than $4 million were done.

When trying to restart, there was a failure in a key valve that led to a loss of lubricating oil used to keep elements of the turbine from overheating, the report said. The valve was obsolete, so there was no way to purchase replacement parts.

The second failure cost $20 million and forced the company to spend $14 million in replacement power.

Xcel Energy's statement said it's proposing to run the plant at a significantly reduced capacity after 2030, using it as a backup to renewable energy generation that isn't able to meet demand.

The two failures last year were the latest in a host of problems since the $1.3 billion unit went into service in 2010.

The report outlines several unplanned outages, adding up to more than 335 days of unplanned shutdowns between 2012 and 2019.

As a result, Xcel Energy said it will close the plant in 2040, about 30 years earlier than planned as part of its Clean Energy Plan aimed at producing zero-carbon electricity by 2050.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Colorado Sun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0