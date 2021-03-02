Report: Fatal shootout began when suspect fired on police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An exchange of gunfire between a police officer and two brothers who were shot and killed on a road near Sebeka began when one of the suspects opened fire on the officer and a sheriff's deputy, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a report released Tuesday.

Authorities say brothers David Savela, 42, and Michael Savela, 36, both of Sebeka, were killed Saturday night in the shooting that that happened after a traffic stop in North Germany Township. Wadena County Sheriff's Deputy Troy Mayer attempted to pull over David Savela for speeding, resulting in a brief pursuit that ended when Savela tried to spin his vehicle around and became stuck in the snow, authorities said.

David Savela would not identify himself and refused commands to exit, the report said. Shortly thereafter, Shannon Savela arrived on scene. After Mayer unsuccessfully tried to subdue David Savela with his Taser, the deputy pulled Savela from the vehicle and they fought on the ground next to the driver's side.

Authorities say Sebeka Police Officer Jason Wurm arrived at that point, told Shannon Savela to leave and tried to help Mayer arrest David Savela. That's when Shannon Savela moved to the passenger side of Mayer's squad car and began shooting, striking both Wurm and Mayer.