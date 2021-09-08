 Skip to main content
Republican Gazelka set to enter Minnesota governor's race
AP

Republican Gazelka set to enter Minnesota governor's race

  • Updated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican Paul Gazelka was set to announce his long-expected run for governor on Wednesday.

Gazelka planned a 9 a.m. announcement at the Capitol in St. Paul. Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, gave up his post as Senate majority leader last week in what was widely seen as a step toward a campaign.

Gazelka joins a growing field of Republicans seeking to knock off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz if Walz, as expected, seeks a second term.

State Sen. Michelle Benson, who leads her chamber's Health and Human Services committee, entered the race last week. Former legislator Scott Jensen has been in for weeks.

Gazelka has frequently attacked Walz for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He's also sought to make public safety a central issue.

