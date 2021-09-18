Researchers looking at ways lawns can survive during drought

“I’d say we’re hoping 2021 is kind of a wake-up call to Minnesota home lawn owners,” said Shane Evans, a lawn water conservation educator with the turfgrass research group.

Evans said it’s important for homeowners to continue the efforts they made this summer to reduce their water use, even in years with enough rain.

“If you can kind of keep that mindset of, ‘I need to be more efficient,’ or, ‘I need to conserve a little bit more,’ that’ll help years down the road,” he said.

Through a funding partnership with the Metropolitan Council, the university educators have been trying to spread the word about better ways to plant and manage grass. They’ve visited more than a dozen communities, hosted field days and talked to people at the Minnesota State Fair.

This summer, it’s been easy to get people to talk about their lawns, Reiter said.

“I say, ‘How’s your lawn looking this year?’” she said. “And it’s a lot of, ‘Oh, so terrible,’ or ‘It’s completely dead.’ ”

Reiter suggests that when it’s time to reseed or repair their lawns, people should consider using fine fescues because of their many benefits.