Restaurant workers shortchanged during COVID awarded $230K

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Employees of a Minneapolis restaurant group will receive money they were denied after the company laid off workers during the COVID-19 shutdowns without giving them their final paychecks.

A settlement completed Thursday between Bartmann Companies and the Minnesota Attorney General's Office will ultimately provide $230,000 in back pay, overtime and damages to its employees. The group operates eight neighborhood restaurants, including Trapeze, Barbette, Tiny Diner and Red Stag Supperclub.

In addition to the missed payroll, investigators found that Bartmann had failed to compensate workers for overtime hours.

The attorney general’s office said Bartmann has paid some of the money since the investigation began in March 2020. The remainder is in the form of damages and will be turned over for distribution to more than 200 workers.

Bartmann neither admits nor denies wrongdoing as part of the agreement. A $100,000 civil penalty will be put on hold unless the company violates wage laws again in the next eight years.