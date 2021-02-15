Reunited: Minnesota women exchange long-lost wedding dresses

Lystad, who lives in Stillwater, said it had been in a front entryway closet for nearly a decade, unopened.

“And I looked at it, and I was like, ‘nope, that’s not my dress.’ ” Her husband Troy knew it, too.

Lystad had worked in the formalwear department of Men’s Wearhouse at the time, and had simply shipped over her dress — months after her 2012 wedding — to the dry cleaning shop that her store used. She got it back, life went on, and she hadn’t given it another thought.

Nemec brought Lystad and Timm together at her shop in Stillwater, the aptly named Treasured Garment Restoration. In the back room, surrounded by dozens of other wedding dresses waiting to be boxed up — all of those kept separated at a safe distance — they spread out and admired the gowns they’d last worn the nights of their weddings.

“Oh my God, I’m so happy,” Timm said, the gown finally in hand. “It’s crazy to see it again.”

Nemec took out the cardboard bust forms from the boxed dresses; she said they could stain the fabric. She rewrapped everything in tissue paper while the two women — brides again for the afternoon — looked on.

As Nemec wrapped up the second dress, though, Timm uncapped a felt tip marker and put her initials on the outside of her box. Just in case.

