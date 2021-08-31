Reward up to $5 million offered for alleged fentanyl dealer

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday that it is offering up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a Chinese national suspected of leading an international fentanyl trafficking operation that authorities uncovered after an overdose death in North Dakota.

Jian Zhang is one of a handful of Chinese and Canadian nationals among more than 30 people accused of dealing large amounts of the powerful opioid. The reward also applies to information leading to Zhang's location.

Zhang, also known as “Hong Kong Zaron,” and his biotechnical company were sanctioned by the Treasury Department in 2018, a move that was meant to prevent them from doing business with anyone in the U.S. It was the first time the department had sanctioned an alleged fentanyl trafficker.

The Justice Department said its narcotics reward programs have led to the capture of more than 75 people since 1986. More than $135 million has been paid out since that time.

The investigation known as “Operation Denial” began when 18-year-old Bailey Henke was found dead inside a Grand Forks, North Dakota, apartment building in January 2015. Deaths from fentanyl supplied by Zhang have also been reported in North Carolina, New Jersey and Oregon. Several others suffered serious injuries, authorities said.