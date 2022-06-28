River water receding in flooded Morrison County community

A Minnesota man who planned to offer carriage rides at an event in St. Cloud was killed when he was trampled by one of the horses. St. Cloud police say the incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The 44-year-old man, from Isanti, was walking the Clydesdale horses when he lost control and was run over by one of them. The horses ran off with the carriage still attached and the man’s child inside, but stopped when the wagon became stuck on a tree. The child was not injured. A family member was able to get the horses into a trailer with no additional injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.