Robbinsdale council member charged with DWI, fleeing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Robbinsdale City Council member has been charged with driving drunk the wrong way on a Hennepin County highway, causing a crash and then fleeing from police.

According to a criminal complaint, 38-year-old Tyler Kline was going the wrong way on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center about 12:30 a.m. Monday when he caused a crash and fled.

Crystal police saw Kline re-enter Highway 100 and an officer tried to block his vehicle, but Kline drove around and fled. Officers eventually stopped Kline by driving a squad car into his vehicle.

Kline refused to obey several orders to step out of his vehicle and was forcibly removed, according to the complaint.

“He smelled strongly of a consumed alcoholic beverage, had watery, bloodshot eyes, and had poor balance,” the document read.

According to the charges, Kline provided a breath sample that showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.20.

He is charged with one count each of fleeing a police officer, driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more. An attorney has not been listed for Kline, who is expected in court Wednesday.

